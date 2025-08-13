August 6 | Hour 3
Hour 3
FBI ousts former acting director, agent involved in J6 prosecutions, with more expected
Newly Released Peter Strzok Doc Is NOT a Good Look for James Comey OR … Obama
Declassified Docs EXPOSE Obama’s Direct Order for Russia Hoax Report – ‘HOW’ Not ‘IF’ Russia Interfered
Pelosi says that she is still working to push “gender-affirming care” at national level, just in case you thought the Democrats learned anything
That Thing That NEVER Happens Happened Again! Man Used Trans Laws to Skirt Court Order
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.