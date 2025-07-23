Casey broke a story on June 3 — local media finally catches up | July 22 – Hour 2

Hour 1

Trump demands DOJ target “Barack Hussein Obama” for inventing the Russia hoax: “He’s guilty. This is treason.” 👀

White House-Wall Street Journal drama escalates with WSJ booted from Trump’s upcoming trip

Trump announces CBS paid him millions in settlement

Hour 2

Tuesday Tithe with Pastor Lucas Miles:

• Discussion on tragic surrogate baby case in California

• Chip & Joanna Gaines angering Christian community

• Pre-order Pastor Miles’ new book: Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising (Foreword by Charlie Kirk)

Shocking update: Gay men told surrogate to let baby die after early delivery caused by cancer diagnosis

Reaction to Chip & JoJo’s “woke” show after Chip’s “judge not” comment

Federal workforce in DC shrinks by over 22,000 under Trump administration

Federal workers face new accountability measures and resistance

Casey broke a story June 3 — now picked up by local media

St. Joseph County judge: 850+ cases may need review due to magistrate violating Indiana code

Stephen Colbert’s late-night show loses CBS up to $50 million/year; questions arise why cancellation took so long

Funding tips for panicked leftists and PBS partisans

National Association of Realtors: Foreign investors purchased $56 billion in American homes last year

Hour 3

Indiana BMV unveils new ‘blackout’ license plates available starting August

Tolling in Indiana — likely unavoidable

NBC News accidentally confirms Trump DOJ’s investigation into Obama and Russiagate

Receipt-filled thread reveals what John Durham missed in FBI investigation — a must-read

Media shambles after bombshell update on false report of ICE deporting 82-year-old legal immigrant

Yet another ICE hoax exposed

Microsoft to pay $1.7 billion to bury human waste in climate change effort

