Colbert Cover Story Implodes | July 23 – Hour 3
Hour 1
-
Tulsi Gabbard Drops Bombshell Intelligence
DNI Tulsi Gabbard releases newly declassified material revealing Obama administration’s central role in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.
🔹 Gabbard: New Russiagate intel “directly points to” Obama. DOJ must now weigh criminal implications.
🔹 House intel report confirms U.S. agencies used the debunked Steele Dossier to justify surveillance.
🔹 Putin reportedly expected Hillary Clinton to win in 2016, undercutting the entire narrative.
🔹 Gabbard calls it “the most egregious weaponization of intel in U.S. history.”
🔹 Report uncovers CIA Director John Brennan’s deception in 2016.
Hour 2
-
Epstein Case Update
Federal judge denies DOJ’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. What are they hiding?
-
Woke Grocery Store Fails in Kansas City
Taxpayer-subsidized grocery store ends up exactly how you’d expect. Spoiler: It’s not good.
-
Colbert Cover Story Implodes
New reporting blows up the media narrative that Colbert’s ouster was unrelated to ratings and cost. Turns out—it was.
-
Uber’s New Gender Feature
Uber lets female passengers and drivers opt out of interactions with men. Privacy? Safety? Or something else?
-
France vs. Air Conditioning
French elites fear “thermal shock” will kill them. Meanwhile, the rest of the world laughs.
-
PBS & NPR Say They Don’t Need You Anyway
After funding cuts, PBS and NPR reveal they’re just fine—so why are we paying them again?
-
NPR Editor-in-Chief Resigns
More fallout from NPR’s exposed left-wing bias.
-
Corporate America and Work-Life Balance
Exec says: “I’ve worked two big jobs for two years, I want to take a break.” Must be nice!
Hour 3
-
Gabbard & Leavitt Blow the Lid Off WH Briefing
Tulsi Gabbard joins Karoline Leavitt at the White House press briefing and torches the Obama-Clinton intel narrative.
-
CNN Mutes Tulsi
CNN appears to censor parts of Gabbard’s accusations. What are they afraid of?
-
Ghislaine Maxwell Back in the Spotlight
DOJ deputy AG steps in as Epstein case reopens, focusing now on Maxwell.
-
Trump Was Told in May He’s Named in Epstein Files
Wall Street Journal says Trump was aware his name came up. Why now?
-
Medical “Journalist” at CNN Is Really a DEI Bureaucrat
The doctor who questioned Trump’s health turns out to be a “health equity” activist, not a practicing physician.
-
Trump Ends Biden’s Paper Straw Mandate
Common sense wins. Plastic straws are back.
-
South Park Lands $1.5 Billion Deal as Colbert Gets Canceled
Real comedy pays, while unfunny propaganda flops. Just ask CBS.
-
Listener Texts
Feedback and reactions from today’s audience.
