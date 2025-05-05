FBI Arrest Outside Indiana Court & Rokita Names the Saboteurs | April 30 – Hour 2

An undocumented criminal with a rap sheet is nabbed by the FBI outside a Monroe County courtroom, reigniting debate over ICE’s role. Disney blames “Star Wars fatigue” for box office flops — but fans prove otherwise. And in a bombshell interview, Indiana AG Todd Rokita exposes who really killed the popular immigration bill, revealing betrayal that Fort Wayne voters won’t soon forget.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.