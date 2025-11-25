Friday, Nov. 14 – Hour 1

For today’s show prep and sources, go to BTMedia.news.

Hour 1

Trump Makes ‘Breakthrough Trade Deals’ With 4 Countries To Lower Food Costs

Trump Hands Democrats Golden Goose Ahead Of Midterms

This shrink says 75% of his patients have symptoms of TDS

No one leaving New York City because of Mamdani, say two top real estate CEOs

Congressional hemp restrictions threaten $28 billion industry, sending companies scrambling

FLASHBACK: Hundreds of illegal aliens caught in Hyundai raid receive hero’s welcome back in Korea after being deported

Some Korean workers detained in Georgia immigration raid have returned to their jobs at Hyundai site

U.S. and Switzerland reach trade deal to lower tariffs to 15%

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.