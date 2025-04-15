Gov. Braun Signs Tax Bill, Trump Hits Approval Peak | April 15 – Hour 3

In this hour of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson covers Indiana Governor Mike Braun’s decision to sign a controversial property tax bill, calling the veto process “symbolic” despite pushback from both Democrats and Republicans. Casey also breaks down the latest national headlines, including Trump’s surging approval rating—the highest since his 2017 inauguration—and a potential breakthrough in U.S.-Russia relations. A Trump envoy claims Vladimir Putin is now open to a “permanent peace” deal following a lengthy meeting in St. Petersburg.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.