Hegseth’s Tattoo Controversy & 20 Million Voters Don’t Have Proof Of Citizenship | March 28 – Hour 1
In this episode, we dive into three major stories shaking up the political landscape:
✅ Pete Hegseth’s Tattoo Controversy – Muslim groups are furious over the meaning behind his new ink. What’s the truth?
✅ The SAVE Act & Election Integrity – With 21 million voters lacking proof of citizenship, this bill could be the key to securing future elections.
✅ South Bend VA Clinic Update – After public scrutiny, the VA finally posts a notice about President Trump’s official portrait.
🎙️ Tune in for the facts the media won’t tell you!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.