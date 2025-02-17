Indiana AG Todd Rokita Sues Sheriff, Trump Drops Fauci Security | January 24 – Hour 1

In this hour, we're diving into some explosive breaking news stories that are shaking up Indiana and the nation. From Indiana AG Todd Rokita's lawsuit against Sheriff Bill Redman to Trump's decision to remove security for Dr. Fauci and John Bolton, these headlines demand attention.

BREAKING: Indiana AG Todd Rokita Files Lawsuit Against St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman

In a stunning legal move that Casey Hendrickson broke the news for, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman. The case centers around allegations of misconduct and mismanagement, sparking heated debates across Michiana, South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne. What’s behind this legal battle—and what does it mean for local law enforcement accountability?

Trump Says He Will Not Feel Responsible If Anything Happens to Dr. Fauci or John Bolton

Former President Donald Trump has made waves by stating he will not feel responsible if anything happens to Dr. Anthony Fauci or John Bolton after removing their taxpayer-funded security details. Trump argues they’ve “made plenty of money” and even offered to recommend private security companies. Is this a bold cost-saving measure—or a risky decision with potential consequences?

Alex Jones IS Breaking IT All Down

Infowars founder Alex Jones is weighing in on these developments, offering his signature no-holds-barred analysis. His take on Trump’s decision and Rokita’s lawsuit is already sparking viral reactions online. What does Jones have to say—and why is it resonating with so many?

Shall Not Be Infringed: Thomas Massie Introduces National Constitutional Carry Act

Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced the National Constitutional Carry Act in the House, aiming to protect Second Amendment rights nationwide. This bold move has reignited debates over gun rights and personal freedom. Could this legislation pass—and what would it mean for Indiana residents?

