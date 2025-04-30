Interview: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita Drops A Bombshell On Why Indiana Immigration Bill Died

AG Rokita joined me for an exclusive interview to discuss how the wildly popular HB 1531 immigration bill was killed by State Senator Liz Brown from Fort Wayne, IN.

HB 1531 sailed through the House, would easily pass the Senate, was wildly popular with lawmakers and Hoosiers. The Trump administration and nearly all of Indiana’s congressional delegation advocated for the bill to be passed. Liz Brown refused to let it get a vote. No one knew why … until now.

AG Rokita also discussed his lawsuit against the Monroe and St. Joseph County sheriffs.

