Interview: Rep. Jake Teshka on Braun’s Budget & Tax Cap Fight

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our state and nation. In this episode, I’m joined by Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka for an exclusive interview. We dive into key issues impacting Hoosiers—from Gov. Eric Braun’s controversial budget proposal to the ongoing property tax cap battle and the push for cameras in classrooms. Let’s get started.

Gov. Braun’s Budget Proposal: A Bold Vision or a Risky Gamble?

Rep. Jake Teshka provides insider analysis on Gov. Eric Braun’s budget proposal, breaking down its potential impact on Michiana, South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne residents. Will it ease financial burdens—or create new challenges? Teshka shares his perspective on what this means for taxpayers.

The Property Tax Cap Fight: Who Benefits—and Who Pays the Price?

Property tax caps remain a hot-button issue in Indiana, with fierce debates over their long-term effects. Rep. Teshka explains how these caps are shaping local economies and school funding, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the political tug-of-war. Is this a win for homeowners—or a threat to public services?

Push for Cameras in Classrooms: Safety Measure or Privacy Concern?

The push for cameras in classrooms has sparked mixed reactions across Indiana. Supporters argue it enhances student safety, while critics worry about privacy violations. Rep. Teshka weighs in on the pros and cons, shedding light on how this policy could impact Michiana schools and beyond.

Why This Matters for Michiana Residents

From education reform to fiscal responsibility, these stories directly impact Michiana, South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne residents. Understanding these developments is crucial for staying informed and holding leaders accountable.

