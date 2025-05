Iran Explodes, Voter Fraud Arrested, and Indiana’s Last-Minute Lawmaking | April 28 – Hour 3

A deadly explosion rocks a major Iranian port, killing 70. The DOJ charges an Iraqi man with illegally voting in the 2020 election, and Indiana’s legislative session ends with surprise additions and quiet failures. Plus, the Biden official behind the $7.5 billion EV charging station debacle now wants to talk about “government efficiency.”

