🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 1 – Jobs Report, Indiana Bills & FEMA Scandal

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from the February jobs report and Trump’s claims about native-born job growth to an exclusive interview with Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka and a shocking FEMA scandal. Let’s get started.

“Not As Bad As Feared”: U.S. Adds 151K Jobs in February as Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.1%

The U.S. added 151,000 jobs in February—better than feared but overshadowed by a rising unemployment rate of 4.1%. Critics argue the numbers mask deeper economic challenges, while supporters see signs of resilience. What’s driving these trends—and what do they mean for workers? Learn more here .

Trump Touts Growth in Jobs for ‘Native-Born’ Americans

Former President Donald Trump highlights job growth among native-born Americans, framing it as a win for his economic policies. Supporters praise his focus on American workers, while critics question the exclusionary tone. Is this a legitimate achievement—or political posturing? Get the details here .

Interview: Indiana State Rep. Jake Teshka on Property Taxes, Red Flag Law Fixes & Daylight Saving Time

Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka joins Casey to discuss key legislative issues, including skyrocketing property taxes, efforts to fix the controversial Red Flag law, and a potential move to eliminate Daylight Saving Time. His insights shed light on how these policies impact Hoosiers. What’s at stake—and how will they affect Michiana residents? Watch the full interview here .

FEMA Scandal: Agency Fires More Bosses Over Hurricane Recovery Crews Avoiding Trump Homes

A growing FEMA scandal reveals that agency bosses were fired for directing hurricane recovery crews away from areas near Trump properties. Critics accuse FEMA of bias, while supporters call it a necessary correction. What’s behind this controversy—and how does it impact disaster response? Read more here .

