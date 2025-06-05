Journalist’s Bizarre Paid Piece, Elkhart Roundabout Drama & ActBlue Under Fire | May 23 – Hour 3

Casey Hendrickson dives into a baffling article published by a journalist in May 2025 that’s sparking hilarious and savage reactions online. We also cover an Elkhart official’s sharp response to a viral fake roundabout post stirring local controversy. Plus, ActBlue officials dodge Congress as subpoenas loom over foreign donations. Listener messages add even more insight to the chaos.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.