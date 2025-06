LA’s Criminal Haven, DHS Showdown & Democrat Senator Forcibly Removed | June 12 – Hour 1

In this explosive episode, Casey Hendrickson exposes how Los Angeles is sheltering murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers while Democrat leaders fight Trump’s immigration policies. Chicago’s mayor calls for open defiance, and a Democrat senator is dragged out after crashing DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference. Plus, the legal fight heats up over criminal alien Abrego Garcia.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.