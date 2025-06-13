Sen. Jim Banks, Illegal Aliens Raise Mexican Flags At U.S. Construction sites | June 12 – Hour 3

Hour 3: Interview with Senator Jim Banks and National Headlines

Senator Jim Banks joins to discuss the DHS presser incident, Los Angeles riots, and details of the One Big Beautiful Bill. We review the political optics of Mexican flags raised at U.S. construction sites, NBC’s portrayal of ICE raids, and a Newsweek article targeting Ron DeSantis.

Interview: Indiana Senator Jim Banks

Sen. Banks talks about Sen. Padilla getting removed from HHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference, riots in Los Angeles, and the One Big Beautiful Bill

Democrat senator tries to crash Homeland Security presser, gets put on the ground for his trouble

Video shows Mexican flags being hoisted at construction sites across the US

NBC wants us to be sad that this “Trump voter” lost six employees in an ICE raid

“Trump voter”

Did Newsweek write this story to make Ron DeSantis look bad?

