🔥 The Burning Truth: Hour 3 – Sen. Jim Banks on Hegseth, Birthright Citizenship & Woke Agenda

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, I’m honored to welcome Indiana’s own Senator Jim Banks for an exclusive interview. We dive into critical topics like Pete Hegseth’s confirmation, birthright citizenship, and the fight against the woke agenda. Let’s get started.

Interview: Senator Jim Banks (R-IN)

Senator Jim Banks joins me to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing America today. From Pete Hegseth’s controversial confirmation to the Trump administration’s efforts to redefine birthright citizenship, Banks shares his insights on how these policies impact Michiana, South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne residents. He also outlines strategies to roll back the woke agenda that has infiltrated government institutions. This is a must-listen for anyone invested in Indiana’s future.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump’s executive order redefining birthright citizenship. Critics argue it violates constitutional principles, while supporters claim it addresses long-standing loopholes. What does this mean for immigration policy—and can the courts be trusted to uphold justice?

Two Fired Officers Now Working at the Pentagon

In a surprising twist, two officers who were fired for bucking their chain of command have landed jobs at the Pentagon. Their reinstatement raises questions about military accountability and leadership. Is this a victory for whistleblowers—or a dangerous precedent?

UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off 200 Employees

CNN is reportedly preparing to lay off approximately 200 employees as part of an effort to “modernize” its business. While executives frame it as a necessary step, critics see it as evidence of declining ratings and relevance. Will this save CNN—or accelerate its downfall?

So Science-y! Contrasting WaPo Headlines Show What a Joke Climate Reporting Actually Is

A side-by-side comparison of recent Washington Post headlines exposes the glaring inconsistencies in climate reporting. Is mainstream media more interested in pushing narratives than delivering facts? We’ll break it all down.

New Data Tampering By NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is under fire for alleged data tampering related to climate science. This scandal adds fuel to the debate over the integrity of government agencies and their role in shaping public policy. Who’s watching the watchdogs?

Jocelyn Benson – A Name Synonymous with ‘Election Fraud’

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson continues to be a lightning rod for controversy, with critics accusing her of enabling election fraud. Supporters defend her actions as necessary reforms. Where does the truth lie—and what does this mean for voter confidence?

