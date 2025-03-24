In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we break down ridiculous political claims, woke education policies, and government waste:

WWE Mayor vs. Tim Walz – A former pro-wrestler-turned-mayor calls out Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he claims he could “whoop Trump supporters.” 🍿

School Lunch Scam? 30 million students are on free/reduced lunches, but only 11 million kids are in poverty—where’s the other $17 billion going?

Tampon Tim’s Latest Nonsense – Gov. Walz claims Trump shutting down the Dept. of Education is equivalent to school segregation. 🤦‍♂️

Maine Superintendent Doubles Down on Trans Policies – Males in female spaces = Civil Rights Movement?!