Trump Signs Laken Riley Act, Homan Taunts Leftists | January 23 – Hour 1

In this hour, we're diving into some of the most talked-about stories of the day—from Trump signing a new law to Tim Burchett ending Jim Acosta's career in one viral moment.

Trump Signs First New Law: The Laken Riley Act

Former President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act into law, marking his first legislative move in office. This landmark act aims to address critical issues affecting communities nationwide. What does it mean for Indiana residents in Michiana, South Bend, Elkhart, and Fort Wayne? We’ll break it all down.

Tom Homan Taunting Leftist Mayors Over Border Crisis

Tom Homan, former ICE director, is taking no prisoners as he calls out leftist mayors over their handling of the border crisis. His scathing critiques have gone viral, exposing hypocrisy and demanding accountability. Is this the wake-up call America needs?

Murkowski Announces She Will Vote Against Hegseth

Senator Lisa Murkowski has made waves by announcing she will vote against Pete Hegseth’s nomination. Her decision has sparked heated debates about political loyalty and media bias. What’s driving her stance—and what does it mean for the GOP?

Ohio State-Notre Dame Draws Concerning Ratings for ESPN in National Championship

ESPN is facing backlash after lackluster ratings for the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup in the National Championship. Fans are questioning whether college football’s appeal is waning—or if ESPN missed the mark. What’s behind the numbers?

Sheinbaum Calls for ‘Cool Head’ as Trump Sends Peso Tumbling

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is urging calm as Trump’s policies send the peso tumbling. Her plea highlights the growing tension between U.S.-Mexico relations. Will cooler heads prevail—or is this just the beginning?

Chris Murphy Blocks Trump Nominees, GOP Vows to Push Through

Senator Chris Murphy is standing in the way of Trump’s nominees, but Republicans aren’t backing down. GOP leaders vow to push through nominations “the easy way or the hard way.” Who will blink first in this high-stakes showdown?

This Missouri Woman Tried to Burn Down a House Using Hot Takis

In one of the strangest stories of the week, a Missouri woman attempted to burn down a house using hot Takis. Yes, you read that right. Social media is ablaze with laughter over this bizarre arson attempt. We’ll explain why this story is both hilarious and alarming.

This Woke White Lady’s Song for Gay People of Color Sparks Laughter

A woke white woman’s attempt to create a song for gay people of color has gone hilariously wrong. Her cringeworthy lyrics have become a viral sensation, proving that good intentions don’t always translate into good results.

Watch Tennessee’s Tim Burchett End Jim Acosta’s Career in One Viral Moment

Congressman Tim Burchett delivered a knockout blow to CNN’s Jim Acosta during a fiery exchange. The clip has gone viral, with conservatives cheering Burchett’s boldness. Could this be the end of Acosta’s credibility?

