Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we cut through the noise to deliver raw, unfiltered facts. In this hour, we’re diving into some of the most talked-about stories of the day—from Trump’s fiery critique of a ‘woke’ bishop to Tom Homan’s explosive CNN moment and a cringeworthy gaffe by Philly’s mayor. Let’s get started.

Trump Torches ‘Woke’ Bishop After Disgraceful National Prayer Sermon

Former President Donald Trump didn’t hold back after a ‘woke’ bishop delivered what he called a “nasty, boring, uninspiring” sermon at the National Prayer event. Trump’s scathing critique has reignited debates about faith, politics, and the role of religion in public life. Was the bishop out of line—or is Trump overreacting?

‘Double-Take in Shock and Horror’! Tom Homan Stuns CNN Host With Deportation Reality Check

In a heated exchange, former ICE director Tom Homan left a CNN host speechless with a reality check on deportation policies. His blunt assessment of the Biden administration’s immigration failures has gone viral, sparking outrage among liberals and applause from conservatives. What does this say about the state of America’s border crisis?

Philly’s Mayor Tries to Start an Eagles Chant—but Can’t Spell ‘Eagles’

In one of the most awkward moments of the week, Philadelphia’s mayor attempted to rally fans with an Eagles chant—only to embarrassingly misspell the word “Eagles.” Social media exploded with mockery, but what does this say about leadership and public perception? We’ll break it all down.

Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at CDC, FDA, NIH as Health Agencies Brace for MAGA Bloodbath

Reports suggest that Trump has ordered a communications “blackout” at key health agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH as they prepare for potential backlash under a MAGA agenda. Critics call it censorship, while supporters argue it’s necessary for accountability. Who’s right—and what’s next for America’s health institutions?

