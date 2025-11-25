Tuesday Tithe With Pastor Lucas Miles – Nov. 18

Pastor Miles discusses the pastor who is opposing his mom’s caretaker being deported because “God saves us through immigration,” Pope Leo urging Catholic Bishops to condemn ICE immigration raids, new app allows you to create AI avatar of dead loved ones.

Pastor defends illegal alien by saying the Bible is about “God saving us through immigration”

Catholic bishops go to war with Trump over deportation raids (wait till you see Tom Homan’s reply) 🌶️

You can now create AI avatars of your deceased loved ones so they can talk to your kids 30 years in the future

