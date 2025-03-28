📢 FAKE NEWS: South Bend VA Clinic Is NOT Refusing to Hang Trump’s Picture

Casey did the work others refused to do in order to get the truth.

A viral rumor claimed the South Bend VA clinic was refusing to hang President Trump’s photo. However, after an investigation by Rep. Rudy Yakym’s office, the VA Northern Indiana Executive Director clarified:

GPO prints official portraits , and Trump’s has not yet been shipped—just like previous administrations.

No VA site in the region has received the photos yet.

DEI flag compliance is being reviewed, but the clinic asserts it is following directives.

This same issue happened in Trump’s first term, with misleading media narratives.

🔎 FACT CHECK: The South Bend VA is NOT refusing to hang Trump’s picture—just waiting for the official print.

