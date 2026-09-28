The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson digs into Amazon’s major new Greenwood announcement, the unanswered questions behind splashy job-creation headlines, and what listeners are saying about Indiana’s economic-development priorities.

Amazon’s $100 million Greenwood project: Amazon says it will invest more than $100 million in a 585,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility at 1175 Collins Road in Greenwood. The company says the plant will create 300 manufacturing and engineering jobs by the end of 2028, with average pay of nearly $100,000 per year. Planned roles include CNC operators, welders, assemblers, powder-coating technicians, quality-assurance specialists, controls engineers, manufacturing engineers, and program managers.iedc.in+2

The key question: Are these truly Hoosier jobs? Casey asks what the announcements do not yet answer: How many hires will be Indiana residents? What share will come from the local community? Will Amazon recruit workers away from existing Indiana employers, import specialized talent, use contractors, or create a genuine training-to-hiring pipeline for local workers? The stated 300-job total is a future projection, not a current verified local hiring count.ibj+1

Average salary is not the whole story: “Nearly $100,000” is an average across a broad mix of skilled trades, engineering, technical, and management roles. Amazon has not publicly disclosed the median wage, the wage range by job category, or the final breakdown of the 300 positions. Those details matter because a small number of highly paid engineering and management jobs can lift an average well above what many production positions actually pay.ibj+1

Why transparency matters: Big announcements should be judged by measurable outcomes, not press-release language. Casey connects the Greenwood news to prior disputes over job claims tied to Indiana data-center projects, arguing that state and local officials should publish regular reporting on actual hires, local residency, wages, contractor use, incentives, utility demands, and whether companies met every commitment made to taxpayers.