The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson welcomes Republican Jamie O’Brien, candidate for St. Joseph County Council District C in Granger, for a direct conversation about data centers, taxpayer incentives, and the fight over who gets credit for opposing massive development projects.

The St. Joseph County data-center moratorium: O’Brien joins Casey to discuss the recent vote and what a moratorium means for residents who want time, transparency, and enforceable safeguards before more large-scale data-center projects move forward. The conversation focuses on local control, power demand, water use, generator emissions, tax incentives, neighborhood impacts, and whether county leaders are putting taxpayers ahead of corporate pressure.

The Microsoft TIF controversy: Casey and O’Brien examine concerns surrounding tax-increment financing connected to Microsoft and data-center development. TIF districts can redirect future property-tax growth to infrastructure or development purposes for years, which raises an unavoidable question: Are residents and public services receiving a fair return when government offers special treatment to a multibillion-dollar company?

A record that predates the headlines: O’Brien addresses the media narrative surrounding his opponent’s more recent call for a data-center ban, arguing that he has been calling for tougher limits and opposing a second Granger data center for much longer. Voters deserve a clear accounting of who spoke up first, what each candidate actually proposed, and whether either position came before or after public sentiment shifted.

A taxpayer-first County Council agenda: O’Brien lays out a platform focused on representing Granger voters, reducing property-tax pressure, resisting the expansion of TIF districts, clawing back abatements when companies fail to meet commitments, controlling county spending, and improving local quality-of-life issues such as snow removal. His campaign also says he would donate his entire Council paycheck to local organizations, with an emphasis on Granger.votejamie