“Anti-ICE” Incendiary Bomb Claims + Indiana Fallout (July 20 – Hour 1–3)

The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson is back—three hours of hard questions, political accountability, and news you can’t ignore.

In Hour 1, we break down the NYC “anti-ICE” incendiary device allegations and what the headlines leave out—plus more on the politics driving the story.

In Hour 2, we shift to Indiana—suspensions, selective enforcement concerns, and the fallout shaking up a sheriff campaign.

In Hour 3, Casey sits down with Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith on the big issues shaping Indiana’s direction—DEI, public policy, and the fight over privacy and power.

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