Biden Memoir Tapes, Flock Cameras, and the SPR Scandal (July 21 – Hour 1–3)

The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson delivers three hours of unfiltered political news, culture clashes, and accountability—no spin, no safe spaces.

In Hour 1, we unpack the Appeals Court ruling forcing Biden to release memoir interview recordings, Bessent’s fraud-fighting system that caught $100M headed to the dead, and a “Tuesday Tithe” segment with Pastor Lucas Miles on Democrats, Christianity, and the double standard against Christian groups.

In Hour 2, Flock cameras take center stage: expansion proposals, privacy concerns, and the troubling cases where this so-called “crime-fighting” tech tracks lawful gun owners and gets abused by police.

In Hour 3, we confront the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mess, blink-and-you-miss-it policy flips under Biden, and Secretary Marco Rubio’s bombshell on Cuba’s role in funding the radical left in America.

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