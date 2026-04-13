Artemis II Returns, Iran Strait Chaos, and Pope’s Bomb-Dropper Firestorm | Friday, April 9

Casey Hendrickson celebrates Artemis II astronauts splashing down today after breaking NASA records, while exposing Iran’s ceasefire violations in the Strait of Hormuz—only “friendly” ships passing as tankers pile up and Trump warns of consequences. He rips media fearmongering over scientist deaths tied to NASA/Los Alamos, laughs at microplastics hype busted by lab glove contamination, slams TikTok’s latest “white supremacy” symbol nonsense, and unpacks VP Vance’s tough Iran talk plus CENTCOM’s claim of Iran’s “generational defeat.” Hour 2 dives into Obama strategist David Axelrod’s Pope meeting amid Vatican pushback on Trump rumors, and the Pontiff’s explosive claim that bomb-droppers aren’t “true Christians.” Daily Daily Show Prep, sources, articles, and more at caseythehost.substack.com.

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