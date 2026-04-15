Iran Talks Collapse, Blockade the Blockade, and Swalwell Resigns in Scandal

April 13, 2026

Casey Hendrickson opens with the failure of Iran peace talks, JD Vance’s confirmation that Tehran refused U.S. terms, and Trump’s hard line on uranium, the Strait of Hormuz, and oil shipping. He also calls out the media for getting the Strait story wrong, breaks down the latest on Iran’s mines, and reacts to Trump taking aim at fake narratives about the conflict. Then Casey shifts to Indiana and Washington with updates on Eric Swalwell’s resignation, the fallout from congressional sex-abuse allegations, and the broader question of who in Congress actually deserves to stay. Daily Daily Show Prep, sources, articles, and more at caseythehost.substack.com.

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