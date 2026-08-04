CDC Quarantine Camps, and Why Tipping Has Gone Wild | Monday, Aug. 3 – Hour 3

Casey digs into a CDC document on quarantine “shielding” plans and why it’s raising fresh concerns about public-health overreach and government power. He also talks through the changing culture of tipping — how every checkout screen seems to want more, and why Americans are getting fed up with tipflation.

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