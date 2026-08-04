A bizarre national spectacle and a disturbing public-safety incident set the tone, but the real question is what happens when media outrage outruns common sense. Casey also looks at the growing backlash over data centers, including polling that shows voters don’t want them banned — they want them to pay for their own electricity.

Indiana becomes the center of a heated cultural fight as a Sikh convoy tied to the Khalistan referendum draws backlash, with critics arguing assimilation is being rejected in real time. Casey also breaks down why the symbol-heavy rally, the independence movement, and local reaction are becoming a flashpoint in a red-state political conversation.