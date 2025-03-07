Congressional Degeneracy Exposed, TSA & Biden Bombshells | March 7 – Hour 3

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this hour, we’re diving into jaw-dropping stories—from shocking insider confessions about Congress’ dark side to a TSA bombshell and a legal revelation that could upend Biden’s presidency. Let’s get started.

Sex, Drinking, and Dementia: 25 Lawmakers Spill on What Congress Is Really Like

A bombshell report reveals the dark underbelly of Congress—booze-fueled parties, rampant sex scandals, and concerns about lawmakers' declining mental capacity. These shocking confessions paint a grim picture of dysfunction in Washington. What's behind these revelations—and how does it impact everyday Americans?

DHS Ends TSA Collective Bargaining After Bombshell Finding of ‘More Full-Time Union Workers’ Than Airport Screeners

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ended collective bargaining agreements with TSA workers after a disturbing finding: there are more full-time union representatives than actual airport screeners. Critics call it a long-overdue move, while supporters of unions warn of risks to worker rights. What does this mean for airport security—and taxpayers?

Could a Bombshell Discovery Render All of Biden’s Presidential Actions ‘Null and Void’?

A legal bombshell raises questions about whether all of President Biden's actions could be nullified due to a previously overlooked constitutional issue. Supporters see it as a chance to reset policies, while critics warn of chaos. What's the truth—and how could this reshape American politics?

