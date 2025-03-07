Interview: Indiana State Rep. Jake Teshka On Property Taxes, Red Flag Fix & Daylight Saving

Welcome back to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson , where we tackle the tough issues shaping our nation. In this exclusive interview, Indiana State Representative Jake Teshka joins Casey to break down critical legislative topics impacting Hoosiers. Let’s dive in.

Property Taxes: A Growing Concern for Indiana Residents

Rep. Jake Teshka addresses the rising burden of property taxes on Indiana families, explaining how lawmakers are working to provide relief. With property taxes becoming a hot-button issue, Teshka outlines potential solutions to ease the financial strain on homeowners.

Red Flag Law Fix: Balancing Safety and Rights

Teshka discusses a new bill aimed at fixing Indiana's controversial Red Flag law, which allows firearms to be confiscated without due process. Critics argue the law infringes on Second Amendment rights, while supporters claim it's necessary for public safety.

Indiana May Eliminate Daylight Saving Time

One of the most talked-about proposals this session is Indiana's potential move to eliminate Daylight Saving Time. Teshka explains the rationale behind the proposal, citing health concerns and public dissatisfaction with the biannual time change.

The Legislative Session Restarts: Budget Priorities and Beyond

With the legislative session back in full swing, Teshka shares insights into Indiana's budget priorities and how lawmakers are addressing key issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure. His perspective sheds light on the challenges and opportunities ahead for the state.

