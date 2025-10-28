COOKED! Americans Reject Democrats Over Schumer Shutdown | October 21-Hour 1

Hour 1 dives deep into how Americans are reacting to the ongoing government shutdown, with a focus on revealing new poll findings showing public skepticism toward Democrat tactics—including a damning CNN poll. Reports surface on Democrats plotting to change course amid a fundraising scandal. The liberal media is forced to acknowledge hard truths about the “Schumer Shutdown,” while CNN admits Trump’s approval rating is on the rise despite mainstream narratives. The hour wraps up with a special interview announcement: John Burk is set to keynote FreedomSystem.org’s Remember event, promising powerful insights and patriotism.

