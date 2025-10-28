Don Lemon Suddenly Likes Guns, Advocates Shooting ICE Agents | October 21-Hour 2

Hour 2 exposes provocative calls by Don Lemon, who urged “black and brown people” to arm themselves against ICE despite his long-standing support for gun control. Coverage includes his apparent hypocrisy and a look back at his Newtown stance. The hour highlights media bias from Chuck Todd, who boasted about shutting down protest criticism, and reports on a major EBT scam busted in Seattle. Investigative findings reveal 2,700 illegal immigrants registered to vote in Texas, sparking renewed calls for election integrity. Closing the hour, the show spotlights Loudoun County teens rallying for fair school board elections and common-sense locker room policies, as early voting brings community activism front and center. Each story and topic includes direct links to sources for deeper listener engagement.

