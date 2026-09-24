The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson tackles local control over data centers, the next frontier of Big Tech privacy, and the radical record resurfacing in Michigan’s Senate race.

St. Joseph County pushes back on hyperscale data centers: The St. Joseph County Council voted 6–3 to approve a “data center balance” ordinance aimed at placing limits on new hyperscale projects. The measure keeps power demand, water use, noise, traffic, neighborhood impacts, and local authority at the center of the development fight — but the key battle now is what the restrictions will mean in practice and whether developers will be required to make enforceable commitments to the community.caseythehost.substack

Who pays for the data-center boom? Local advocates are calling for Microsoft to sign a legally binding “fair share” agreement addressing cost-of-living and environmental impacts. Casey examines the question every community should ask before approving massive facilities: Will the developer fund the infrastructure it requires, or will residents absorb the utility, road, water, and quality-of-life costs?caseythehost.substack

Google’s AI wants access to your life: Google’s Daily Brief is designed to analyze connected Gmail, Calendar, Photos, tasks, and user preferences to produce a personalized, proactive daily digest. Google says the feature is opt-in and users choose which applications to connect, but Casey breaks down the tradeoff: convenience in exchange for allowing an AI system to build a deeper picture of your private life.blog

Michigan Senate candidate calls cars “the modern-day cigarette”: A resurfaced 2016 clip shows Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed agreeing with the statement that “cars are the modern-day cigarette,” while discussing transportation and Detroit’s auto-industry identity. Casey examines what that worldview could mean in the Motor City, for working families, and for a state whose economy has been built around making and using automobiles.senateleadershipfund+1

Kamala Harris joins El-Sayed on the campaign trail: Former Vice President Kamala Harris appeared with El-Sayed in Detroit for a roundtable focused on Black maternal health, an event widely viewed as an effort to boost turnout and strengthen his standing with Black voters following a divisive Democratic primary. The episode also addresses El-Sayed’s response when challenged about his past refusal to support Harris.bridgemi+1