Oil Whiplash, Diesel Export-Ban Chaos & Harvey Weinstein’s 15-Year Sentence | 9-23-Hour 1
The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson breaks down the energy-market turmoil hitting American families and the latest major verdict in the long-running Harvey Weinstein case.
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Oil prices are whipsawing on Iran and Saudi developments: Brent crude initially fell as markets reacted to hopes of progress in U.S.-Iran talks and the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a key route that can bypass the Strait of Hormuz. But the optimism proved fragile: as diplomatic progress faded and regional attacks continued, Brent rebounded sharply toward $108 per barrel. That volatility matters because crude costs ultimately flow through to gasoline, diesel, shipping, food, and household prices.thenationalnews
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The reported diesel export ban that the White House denied: Politico reported that the administration was considering a 90-day ban on diesel exports to address high domestic prices. The White House denied that a blanket ban was being prepared, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright said such a move would not work and could raise gasoline and jet-fuel prices by forcing refineries to reduce output. U.S. diesel futures fell 4% amid the report and subsequent denials.reuters+2
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What Washington can actually do about prices: Casey examines the difference between headline-grabbing interventions and durable energy policy. A president has limited ability to control global oil prices, particularly during conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz, but domestic supply, refinery capacity, fuel-blend rules, permitting, and a stable regulatory environment can all shape how much pain Americans feel at the pump. The administration has also sought year-round E15 availability as one potential, though limited, source of relief.usatoday+1
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Harvey Weinstein sentenced: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison in New York after being convicted in a retrial of first-degree criminal sexual act against former production assistant Miriam Haley stemming from 2006. The sentence includes five years of supervised release and sex-offender registration; he also faces a separate resentencing in California.nbcnews+1
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The alleged $1.75 million smear effort: At sentencing, prosecutors alleged that recordings captured Weinstein discussing a $1.75 million payment to a podcaster to release videos that could influence the jury pool and intimidate or frighten victims. Weinstein’s spokesperson denied that he offered or paid anyone that amount and disputed the characterization as a jury-tampering scheme. These are competing allegations, not a separate adjudicated conviction.nypost
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