The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson breaks down the energy-market turmoil hitting American families and the latest major verdict in the long-running Harvey Weinstein case.

Oil prices are whipsawing on Iran and Saudi developments: Brent crude initially fell as markets reacted to hopes of progress in U.S.-Iran talks and the reopening of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a key route that can bypass the Strait of Hormuz. But the optimism proved fragile: as diplomatic progress faded and regional attacks continued, Brent rebounded sharply toward $108 per barrel. That volatility matters because crude costs ultimately flow through to gasoline, diesel, shipping, food, and household prices.thenationalnews

The reported diesel export ban that the White House denied: Politico reported that the administration was considering a 90-day ban on diesel exports to address high domestic prices. The White House denied that a blanket ban was being prepared, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright said such a move would not work and could raise gasoline and jet-fuel prices by forcing refineries to reduce output. U.S. diesel futures fell 4% amid the report and subsequent denials.reuters+2

What Washington can actually do about prices: Casey examines the difference between headline-grabbing interventions and durable energy policy. A president has limited ability to control global oil prices, particularly during conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz, but domestic supply, refinery capacity, fuel-blend rules, permitting, and a stable regulatory environment can all shape how much pain Americans feel at the pump. The administration has also sought year-round E15 availability as one potential, though limited, source of relief.usatoday+1

Harvey Weinstein sentenced: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison in New York after being convicted in a retrial of first-degree criminal sexual act against former production assistant Miriam Haley stemming from 2006. The sentence includes five years of supervised release and sex-offender registration; he also faces a separate resentencing in California.nbcnews+1