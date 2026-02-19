DHS Shakeup, Detroit Fires ICE-Tipping Cops, and Elkhart Shooting Update | Feb. 18 – Hour 3

Casey Hendrickson dives into the Trump administration’s DHS turmoil as top spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin resigns. He slams Detroit’s police chief for firing officers who tipped off Border Patrol during traffic stops, breaks down fresh details from the Elkhart County High Dive Park police shooting, plus Harmeet Dhillon’s voter roll lawsuits and a Hollywood actor’s woke apology for Silence of the Lambs. Straight talk from Northern Indiana’s conservative voice.

