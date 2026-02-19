Are U.S. Pilots Flying Ukraine’s F‑16s — And Is Colbert Lying About FCC “Censorship”? | Feb. 18 – Hour 2

In this hour of The Burning Truth, Casey Hendrickson breaks down explosive reports that U.S. and Dutch pilots may be secretly flying Ukrainian F‑16s in combat, and why Kyiv is scrambling to deny it. Then Casey uses his experience as a professional broadcaster to dismantle Stephen Colbert’s “government censorship” narrative, explaining what FCC rules actually say and why the Left’s free‑speech outrage is pure performance.

