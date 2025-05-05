Epstein Bombshell, Censored Criminals, and the True Cost of ‘Free’ Prizes | April 29 – Hour 3

Virginia Giuffre—an Epstein accuser—has reportedly died by suicide after a chilling warning, sparking new questions. Meanwhile, CNN and MSNBC blur images of illegal alien criminals placed on the White House lawn. Also in this hour: the real truth about the Trump economy, IBM drops woke ad policies, and a Price Is Right winner learns a hard lesson about “free” cars.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.