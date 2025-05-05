Illegals Walk Free, Green Energy Fails, and Canada Votes for Death | April 29 – Hour 2

An illegal immigrant accused of stealing Kristi Noem’s purse had already been cut loose in NYC—surprise, surprise. Meanwhile, a violent gang leader is busted in California, and Michigan Democrats move to impeach Trump over deporting a gangster. Plus, Spain’s 100% green energy fantasy ends in a blackout, Canada votes for assisted suicide, and a former expat returns from Africa with a harsh dose of reality.

