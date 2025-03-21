FBI Corruption, TSA Harassment & Illinois’ War on Homeschooling | March 21 – Hour 3
In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we uncover government corruption, overreach, and outright incompetence:
- FBI corruption runs deep—an anti-Trump agent caught fleeing the country is arrested for leaking intelligence.
- TSA harassment? A former Ohio TSA agent brags about targeting Israeli travelers—what’s behind this disturbing admission?
- Illinois’ war on parents—a new bill aims to jail homeschooling parents while 30 public schools have ZERO students reading at grade level.
- Iceland’s child minister resigns over an alarming relationship with a minor.
- Breaking: Felony charges filed against driver in a deadly bus crash—we have the latest updates.
