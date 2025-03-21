FBI Corruption, TSA Harassment & Illinois’ War on Homeschooling | March 21 – Hour 3

In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we uncover government corruption, overreach, and outright incompetence:

FBI corruption runs deep —an anti-Trump agent caught fleeing the country is arrested for leaking intelligence .

TSA harassment? A former Ohio TSA agent brags about targeting Israeli travelers—what's behind this disturbing admission?

Illinois' war on parents—a new bill aims to jail homeschooling parents while 30 public schools have ZERO students reading at grade level.

Iceland's child minister resigns over an alarming relationship with a minor.

over an . Breaking: Felony charges filed against driver in a deadly bus crash—we have the latest updates.

