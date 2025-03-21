Newsom’s ‘Latinx’ Lie, Education Scams & Tesla Attacks | March 21 – Hour 2
In Hour 2 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we take a hard look at woke lies, government corruption, and media hypocrisy:
- Newsom caught red-handed—denies saying ‘Latinx,’ but CNN rolls the receipts showing he used it repeatedly.
- Tesla under attack! Actor John Cusack rants at anti-Tesla rally, and a masked man harasses a Seattle mom over her Tesla.
- Education Department corruption? Only 25% of its $280B budget goes to students, while Democrats pocket the rest.
- Guy Benson vs. Chasten Buttigieg—who’s spreading misinformation about education funding?
- NYC subway drama—a woman tries to steal a MAGA hat, but instant karma strikes back.
- George Glezmann thanks Trump for his release—what’s the real story?
