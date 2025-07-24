Foreigners Are Buying Up American Homes | July 22 – Hour 2

Hour 1

Trump says DOJ should target “Barack Hussein Obama” for inventing Russia hoax: “He’s guilty. This is treason.” 👀

White House vs. Wall Street Journal drama escalates — WSJ booted from Trump’s upcoming trip

Trump announces CBS paid him millions in today’s settlement

Tuesday Tithe with Pastor Lucas Miles Discussion on the tragic California surrogate case where gay men ordered a baby to be left to die after the surrogate delivered early due to cancer Pastor Miles reacts to Chip & Joanna Gaines angering all of Christendom — “judge not”? 🎯 Pre-Order Pastor Miles’ new book : Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising (Foreword by Charlie Kirk)

Federal workforce in D.C. already shrunk by 22,000 under Trump

Federal workers face accountability for the first time — and it’s not going well

Casey’s exclusive on June 3 now being “discovered” by local media St. Joe Co. judge: Over 850 cases may need review due to former magistrate violating Indiana Code



Hour 2

CBS late-night disaster: Colbert’s show loses the network up to $50 million/year — Why did it take so long to cancel?

Tips for panicked leftists and PBS hacks who may be losing funding

National Association of Realtors: Foreign investors bought $56 billion in American homes last year

Hour 3

New Indiana BMV ‘blackout’ license plates coming August

Can Indiana avoid tolling? Don’t hold your breath

NBC News accidentally validates Trump’s DOJ and Obama/Russiagate

MUST-READ: Thread on what John Durham missed during his FBI investigation

ICE story on “deporting an 82-year-old legal immigrant” turns out to be another hoax — press in shambles

Another day, another ICE hoax

Microsoft to spend $1.7 billion to bury poop… to “fight climate change”

