Another ICE Media Hoax Falls Apart | July 22 – Hour 3
To see all stories and sources used for today’s show, please visit https://btmedia.news/ and go to today’s Daily Show Prep.
Hour 1
-
Trump says DOJ should target “Barack Hussein Obama” for inventing Russia hoax: “He’s guilty. This is treason.” 👀
-
White House vs. Wall Street Journal drama escalates — WSJ booted from Trump’s upcoming trip
-
Trump announces CBS paid him millions in today’s settlement
-
Tuesday Tithe with Pastor Lucas Miles
-
Discussion on the tragic California surrogate case where gay men ordered a baby to be left to die after the surrogate delivered early due to cancer
-
Pastor Miles reacts to Chip & Joanna Gaines angering all of Christendom — “judge not”?
-
🎯 Pre-Order Pastor Miles’ new book: Pagan Threat: Confronting America’s Godless Uprising (Foreword by Charlie Kirk)
-
-
Federal workforce in D.C. already shrunk by 22,000 under Trump
-
Federal workers face accountability for the first time — and it’s not going well
-
Casey’s exclusive on June 3 now being “discovered” by local media
-
St. Joe Co. judge: Over 850 cases may need review due to former magistrate violating Indiana Code
-
Hour 2
-
CBS late-night disaster: Colbert’s show loses the network up to $50 million/year — Why did it take so long to cancel?
-
Tips for panicked leftists and PBS hacks who may be losing funding
-
National Association of Realtors: Foreign investors bought $56 billion in American homes last year
Hour 3
-
New Indiana BMV ‘blackout’ license plates coming August
-
Can Indiana avoid tolling? Don’t hold your breath
-
NBC News accidentally validates Trump’s DOJ and Obama/Russiagate
-
MUST-READ: Thread on what John Durham missed during his FBI investigation
-
ICE story on “deporting an 82-year-old legal immigrant” turns out to be another hoax — press in shambles
-
Another day, another ICE hoax
-
Microsoft to spend $1.7 billion to bury poop… to “fight climate change”
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.