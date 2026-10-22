France gets a dose of its own rhetoric: Israel War Room’s viral post calls on France to protect Paris “freedom fighters,” provide humanitarian aid, and exercise restraint. Casey breaks down the satire and its challenge to international double standards: why does the language change when the unrest hits closer to home? The post is political commentary from an advocacy account, not an official Israeli government statement.x+1

Ro Khanna’s France comments ignite a backlash: The California Democrat portrayed European protests as a response to wealth inequality and young people losing hope. Critics, including Spencer Pratt, accused him of sanitizing destruction and looting. Khanna subsequently said he “unequivocally” condemned violence and vandalism while continuing to defend his broader economic argument. Casey examines whether that clarification answers the criticism.thehill+1

Protest versus destruction: Demanding better schools or economic opportunity does not excuse burning businesses and destroying property. Casey challenges the political habit of explaining away violence when its participants appear aligned with a preferred cause — and asks why working people should bear the cost of someone else’s revolution.

Interview: Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith joins Casey for a conversation with one of the state’s most outspoken conservative voices.