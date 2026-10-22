Michigan’s Senate race heats up: Casey examines the controversies surrounding Abdul El-Sayed, including resurfaced research, campaign appearances, his response to questions about a relative’s alleged watch-list status, and claims about family connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed has publicly disavowed the group and denied personal ties; Bridge Michigan reports finding no direct evidence that he pledged support to it. The focus: scrutinizing a candidate’s own record and answers without treating family allegations as proof of personal wrongdoing.bridgemi

Two killed at a Kansas youth soccer game: A pickup truck drove onto a Wichita soccer field, killing 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. Police released the driver pending toxicology results and a mechanical examination after consulting prosecutors. Casey examines the public’s questions about the investigation and why release without charges is not a final determination that no crime occurred.abcnews+1

Who gets a place on Indiana’s debate stage? Republican Max Engling and Democrat Beau Bayh were invited to the televised secretary of state debate, while Lincoln Party candidate Greg Ballard and Libertarian Lauri Shillings were excluded under the broadcaster’s 10% polling threshold. Casey tackles the tension between debate qualification rules and voters’ ability to hear from every candidate on their ballot.indianacapitalchronicle

Allen County’s nearly $49 million fire and EMS plan: Commissioner Ron Turpin defends consolidation as a way to improve coverage, add personnel, and address declining volunteerism. Casey examines the taxpayer-accountability questions behind the proposal, including its cost compared with existing services and the response-time improvements residents should expect. The $48.9 million figure is the proposed total budget, not entirely new spending.wowo