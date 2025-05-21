Gaza Death Toll Lies Exposed, Indiana Spends Big, and Trump Scores Drug Price Victory | May 16 – Hour 3

Casey debunks Hamas’ widely repeated claim that 70% of Gaza casualties are women and children—revealed as false by new reporting. Indiana doles out $1 million for Fort Wayne’s North River cleanup and hires a high-dollar “crisis and transformation” consultant to dig into the IEDC. Plus, the state launches its new AI chatbot, and Trump’s prescription drug price initiative hits a major milestone.

