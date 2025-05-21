Scott Adams’ Cancer Confession, Biden’s Medical Cover-Up Crumbles, and Media Spin Unravels | May 19 – Hour 1

Casey reacts to Dilbert creator Scott Adams’ announcement that he’s battling prostate cancer and may “leave this domain” this summer. Meanwhile, Biden’s cancer diagnosis, memory issues, and the media’s spin job face intense scrutiny. Doctors and analysts alike question the timing and transparency of the president’s health revelations. Also: Flashbacks to Biden’s previous cancer comments, and why critics say his new initiative looks like a “TV show plot.”

