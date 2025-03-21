Greenpeace’s Huge Loss, JFK Files Exposed & Walz’s Tough Guy Meltdown | March 19 – Hour 3
In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we hit major political and historical bombshells:
- Greenpeace loses BIG—a jury orders them to pay hundreds of millions over Dakota pipeline protests.
- JFK assassination files released—what shocking revelations are coming to light?
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz goes full tough guy, claiming Republicans fear his masculinity and he can beat up Trump supporters—Oof!
- Karoline Leavitt claps back, destroying Walz’s phony ‘man card’ in under 10 seconds!
🔥 Explosive updates, historical revelations, and leftist meltdowns—you won’t want to miss this! 🔥
