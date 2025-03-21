Daily Wire Shakeup: Jeremy Boreing Steps Down & Crowder Feud Resurfaces | March 20 – Hour 3

In Hour 3 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we analyze major changes in conservative media:

Jeremy Boreing exits as co-CEO of The Daily Wire —what this means for the company and the future of conservative news outlets .

—what this means for the company and the future of . Revisiting the Crowder vs. Daily Wire battle—how the infamous feud between Steven Crowder and The Daily Wire exposed tensions within conservative media.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.