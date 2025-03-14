Honoring Dan Bongino, Judicial Extremism | March 14 – Hour 1

In Hour 1 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we cover major political shifts, media manipulation, and legal battles:

Honoring Dan Bongino as he leaves radio behind to join the FBI—a major move for the conservative powerhouse.

Judge orders Trump to reinstate fired federal workers, a ruling that could shake up his administration's staffing policies.

White House vows to fight the judge's orders, insisting Trump can't remove deep-state operatives so easily.

NBC News shamelessly plays emotional blackmail, using layoffs to push their leftist narrative.

Karoline Leavitt calls out activist judges, exposing their blatant attempts to thwart Trump's agenda.

Bill Clinton vs. Trump: Both offered mass federal employee buyouts, but here's why Trump's approach is different.

Lawsuits pile up against Trump's funding freezes and terminations—who's challenging what?

Get the real story—not the media spin!

