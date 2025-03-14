Honoring Dan Bongino, Judicial Extremism | March 14 – Hour 1
In Hour 1 of The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson, we cover major political shifts, media manipulation, and legal battles:
- Honoring Dan Bongino as he leaves radio behind to join the FBI—a major move for the conservative powerhouse.
- Judge orders Trump to reinstate fired federal workers, a ruling that could shake up his administration’s staffing policies.
- White House vows to fight the judge’s orders, insisting Trump can’t remove deep-state operatives so easily.
- NBC News shamelessly plays emotional blackmail, using layoffs to push their leftist narrative.
- Karoline Leavitt calls out activist judges, exposing their blatant attempts to thwart Trump’s agenda.
- Bill Clinton vs. Trump: Both offered mass federal employee buyouts, but here’s why Trump’s approach is different.
- Lawsuits pile up against Trump’s funding freezes and terminations—who’s challenging what?
Get the real story—not the media spin!
